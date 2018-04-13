CM Punk handed second UFC fight

CM Punk will make his second UFC appearance in his hometown of Chicago, in June.

Former WWE star Punk – real name Phil Brooks – endured a miserable UFC debut in September 2016 after he was choked out in the first round by Mickey Gall.

There were question marks over whether UFC president Dana White would give Punk another opportunity to compete in the Octagon after such an inauspicious outing.

But his participation at UFC 225, on June 9, has been confirmed, with the 39-year-old taking on Mike Jackson in a welterweight clash.

Ironically, Jackson stepped in for an injured Punk in February 2016 to face Gall.

Gall won that encounter and then went on to face Punk.

UFC 225, at Chicago’s United Center, is due to be headlined by the middleweight title bout between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.