Nurmagomedov staying grounded after title win

Newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is adamant that he won’t let the fame get to his head.

The Dagestan native was set to face Tony Ferguson for the undisputed title, but their meeting was derailed for the fourth time after Ferguson tripped on a cable at an event.

After much uncertainty, it was Al Iaquinta who stepped up to face the undefeated Nurmagomedov at the 11th hour. The Russian earned a unanimous decision win, finally getting him a belt after ten consecutive UFC victories (26 in MMA overall).

But Nurmagomedov knows that with his achievement comes fame and a number of other elements he is not interested in…

“With the belt comes a lot of attention, a lot of money – crazy stuff, a lot of crazy stuff,” the 29-year-old told MMA Junkie.

“I don’t want this belt to change me. I want to stay focused. Next month is Ramadan coming. After Ramadan I want to begin training, come back this year and defend this title.

“I’m a little bit worried about this belt. Sometime you think, ‘You’re UFC champion and a lot of stuff.’ But I’m a little bit scared about this. I don’t want to change. I want to be same Khabib, like, before belt and after the belt. This is not about me. This is about all people around me.”

Nurmagomedov's next opponent is yet to be confirmed, but he did call out former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre after his UFC 223 victory.