Rousey grateful for UFC losses

Former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey has finally opened up about her devastating knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

The former bantamweight Queen was knocked off her throne by a powerful Holm in 2015 then lasted just 48 seconds against rising star Nunes the following year, prompting a premature exit from the UFC.

But now, the new WWE star, who debuted at WrestleMania last week, looks back on those tough times with a wise head.

“I thought I would never say this, but I’m so happy I lost those fights because it led me here," the 31-year-old told ESPN.

“This is so worth it. Everything really does happen for a reason. I’m just so grateful. I thought I never would be grateful for [the losses], but time is a great teacher. I’m just really, really glad I gave it time instead of giving up and feeling it was the end of the world.

"There’s so many people who encounter tragedies who feel like the world and time won’t heal it. But all I can say to those people is: Just give it time, even if you think time can’t heal it. You never know what will happen and where it will lead you. Every missed opportunity is a blessing in disguise. I really believe it now.”