Jones involved in ugly Twitter spat

Jon Jones got embroiled in a distasteful argument with Tyson Griffin on Tuesday after the latter posted screenshots of a private text-message conversation between the two fighters.

Conor McGregor’s run-in with the law in the build-up to UFC 223 has caused many to condemn the Irishman.

Last week, Griffin chose to get his point across by drawing comparisons between McGregor potentially losing his Burger King endorsement and Jon Jones’ short-lived deal with Nike – Nike and Jones parted ways in 2014 after he was involved in a brawl with Daniel Cormier at a press conference.

*Warning: The following interaction contains strong language.

Well there goes @TheNotoriousMMA lossing his @BurgerKing deal faster than @JonnyBones lost his @Nike deal!! Or did he?? More💰more problems 🧐🤔 — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 5, 2018

Jones hit back immediately, these two have history.

@TysonGriffin my dream was to be sponsored by Nike as a high school wrestler, became an adult and made it happen. Even had my own sneaker which sold out within a day. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

@TysonGriffin What ever happened with your Nike deal, I don’t remember. I’ll wait… — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2018

Griffin then waited a few days before cheaply posting a screenshot of a private conversation the two once had in an attempt to get under Jones’ skin.

I may have took a jab @TheNotoriousMMA during his rampage but just like that man tried to steal the spotlight @JonnyBones is trying to make this all about him and apparently it’s too soon to joke about his nike deal. — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 10, 2018

2 years ago I kept this private because I almost felt bad for @JonnyBones but now I’ll just let you all judge for yourselves. pic.twitter.com/s4eZfv8M25 — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) April 10, 2018

It definitely worked.

@TysonGriffin It’s hilarious that you reposted our private messages, I meant every word I said. At first I thought your hatred was DC related but now I’m starting to think you are just an envious little bastard. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin At the end of the day, I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty fun shitting on you. Just because I’m the bigger man doesn’t mean I have to sit back be quiet and listen to your cyber attack. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin hope this has gained you a few more followers. I’m sure you were reply to my last message. Be quiet for a while and come out with more hatred in a few more months. It’s your pattern. You’re cute, my little pet 😘 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

@TysonGriffin last thing, don’t call me brother. My brothers are over 6 feet and champions… Hitting me with that soft shit after getting verbally body bagged. Stop throwing tomatoes from the sidelines bro, you’re whack — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 10, 2018

Jones is currently ineligible to compete as he deals with his second USADA violation.

Griffin is a retired fighter.

It seems both are seriously missing the octagon.