McGregor breaks silence on social media

Conor McGregor has returned to social media for the first time since his recent arrest in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans who were hoping for a statement or an apology from the former UFC lightweight champion were left disappointed, however, as McGregor used only a single emoji of two hands held together in prayer in order to comment on his current situation.

Along with the emoji, McGregor posted a picture of himself leaving police custody in Brooklyn.

🙏 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 9, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

Presumably, McGregor is praying that he does not receive any jail time for his attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters that left both Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg unable to compete at UFC 223.

McGregor handed himself in to the local police station last Thursday and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. He did not enter a plea during his court appearance and posted bail set at $50,000, ahead of his next hearing on June 14.