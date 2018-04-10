Holloway was close to making weight

Upon reflecting on his failed attempt to lose enough weight to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt at UFC 223 on the weekend, Max Holloway has revealed that he was ‘within striking distance’ when doctors ruled him out.

When Tony Ferguson withdrew from his lightweight title scrap with Nurmagomedov last Sunday, Holloway was confirmed as his first replacement.

Not expecting a fight though, Holloway weighed around 180 pounds at the time which meant he had just six days to get down to 155 pounds.

Despite being forced to withdrew from the meeting, the current featherweight champion insists that he was very close to making the grade.

“[Doctors] checked me on the morning of the weight cut on Thursday,” Holloway said.

“And before media day they checked me and then they kept checking me. We were cutting weight and every time we were cutting they were coming in, coming in and coming in.

“The last real push, they came in and checked and they called it. Depressing s**t, man. It’s pretty sad, but it is what it is. These things happen.

“We got a little bit under [159 pounds].

“We were close, we were in striking distance for sure.

“I never thought it was going to be impossible. It never once crossed my mind.

“It was harder than most [cuts] for sure. But I was just bigger, that’s it. I had a little bit more body fat on me than I usually do. It was just new experiences. It was nothing crazy.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to die!’ or things like that – never ever.

“This is part of the game, it was just harder than most [weight cuts]. We took the challenge knowing the consequences. We went out there and we did the damn thing.

“We got stopped, we got pulled and the s**t hurts.”

In the end, Nurmagomedov fought Al Iaquinta and won easily and is now the lightweight champion.

Holloway is still the featherweight champion and is expected to face the number one challenger Brian Ortega next.