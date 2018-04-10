Lesnar’s UFC return thrown into doubt

Brock Lesnar’s expected return to the UFC has been put into doubt after he agreed a new WWE contract.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Lesnar was expected to make his return to MMA when his previous WWE deal was due to expire this month.

Lesnar’s longtime friend and on-screen manager Paul Heyman had indicated that the 40-year-old was UFC-bound, while UFC president Dana White posted a picture on social media last month of the two together.

Brock Lesnar has re-signed with the WWE, according to the company, and will face Roman Reigns in a steel cage match in Saudi Arabia later this month. pic.twitter.com/U3aTKTOBi5 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 9, 2018

However, the WWE have announced that Lesnar has penned a new contract with the organisation.

If Lesnar is to return to the Octagon now, the WWE and UFC would need to reach an agreement – as they did for his last UFC fight in July 2016, when he defeated Mark Hunt.

In the aftermath of that fight, Lesnar tested positive for banned substances and promptly retired from MMA.

He still has to serve the remaining six months of a drugs ban and would have to re-enter the anti-doping testing system, if he was to fight in UFC again.