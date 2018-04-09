Mayweather: MMA only possible return

Floyd Mayweather has played down a rematch against Conor McGregor, but says if he does return to competitive sport then “it has to be in the Octagon”.

UFC star McGregor crossed over to boxing in August to face Mayweather in the second-highest grossing fight in history, with the American winning via a 10th-round stoppage in Las Vegas.

Both fighters have flirted with the idea of a potential rematch under MMA rules, although those plans were thrown into doubt on Friday after McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief, following an incident outside a UFC sponsored media event in New York.

Mayweather has downplayed the possibility of facing McGregor in the future, but remains open to a new career in the UFC.

“McGregor has other things to deal with,” said Mayweather.

The American added it would have to be for the right amount of money and at the 145 pound division in UFC.

“It is possible I do come back, but if I do come back, it has to be in the Octagon,” Mayweather told Showtime.

“I spoke with my team, I spoke with Al Haymon. Al Haymon says no.”

Mayweather added people should know he is not serious when he says this will be his last time competing.

“Retirement has been great, but as you know and everyone knows, I go into retirement and I come back,” he said.

Mayweather, however, did not give any details about who he might seek to fight.

“I can do whatever I want, when I want to, and how I want to,” he added.