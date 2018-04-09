GSP plays down Khabib contest

Georges St-Pierre believes Khabib Nurmagomedov still has plenty of mileage left in the lightweight division, before he considers moving up in weight.

Nurmagomedov beat Al Iaquinta for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 223 and then immediately challenged former middleweight and welterweight champion St-Pierre.

The Russian declared that he wanted to face St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden, this November.

However, with both former champion Conor McGregor and ex-interim title holder Tony Ferguson both potential opponents for Nurmagomedov, St-Pierre has played down the chances of the duo locking horns.

“I feel UFC and Khabib got unfinished business before I try to make a step in here to go for the 155 title,” St-Pierre told MMA Fighting.

The UFC stripped McGregor of the lightweight belt, before putting it up for grabs at UFC 223. Ferguson was initially due to take on Nurmagomedov, but was then forced to pull out through injury.