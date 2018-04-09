Rousey makes in-ring WWE debut

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut for the WWE at their flagship Wrestlemania 34 show, in front of a sold-out crowd in New Orleans.

The former UFC champion penned a contract with the WWE three months ago, but fans have had to wait to see her participate in her first bout.

That finally arrived at Wrestlemania after Rousey and her tag-team partner Kurt Angle defeated the duo of Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon.

Chants of ‘Ronda Rousey’ and ‘This is awesome’ greeted the 31-year-old’s appearance, with UFC president Dana White among those in the 70,000-plus crowd.

Rousey had been training hard for her in-ring WWE bow after she first appeared at the Royal Rumble event in January.

The lifelong WWE fan decided to pen a contract with the organisation after back-to-back defeats in the UFC appeared to signal the end of her MMA career.