Aldo, Cormier weigh in on Rousey

UFC fighters Jose Aldo and Daniel Cormier have offered their opinions on Ronda Rousey's knockout defeat to Holly Holm.

Comparing Rousey's situation to that of Gina Carano, who never returned to the octagon after her first-round loss against Cris Cyborg, Brazil's Aldo believes Rousey may have contested her last fight.

Like Rousey, Carano's career outside of UFC was starting to take off when she suffered her first defeat.

"I think it’s really hard for her to return to fighting. Her career has taken a different direction," Aldo told MMAfighting.com.

"If I’m making a lot of money doing movies or something else, I’d go that direction too. Am I going to mess my face up getting punched in the face? You’re crazy [laughs]. In my opinion, I don’t think (she fights again). If she comes back, of course she can (win the title). She was always a fighter, but if I were her, I wouldn’t come back.

"I see this as Gina’s situation. Gina was a great fighter and went her way to become an actress after she lost to Cyborg, and she’s getting more attention than if she was still fighting. No diet, not getting punched in the face, nothing."

UFC light heavyweight champion Cormier, meanwhile, believes Rousey will return for a rematch against Holm, but said it could take at least a year for her to be ready, and even then it might not be a good idea.

"Holly Holm looked like a world-beater on Saturday," he said. "Going forward, they're talking about an immediate rematch for Ronda Rousey? The improvements Ronda needs to make will take much longer than the six-month break she's anticipating. She needs a year or so. I would actually not fight her back again, if I was Team Rousey."

Rousey has been medically suspended for up to 180 days following her knock-out defeat, so it will be six months at the earliest before she will be eligible to return.