Dillashaw v Garbrandt 2 slated for UFC 227

Cody Garbrandt will get his chance at revenge with the news that he has been granted a title rematch with UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 227.

The match will take place in Los Angeles on August 4.

Dillashaw defeated Garbrandt via second-round knockout to capture the belt in November 2017 at UFC 217.

Neither man has fought since, and Garbrandt can consider himself lucky to receive an immediate title rematch despite owning zero defenses of the belt.

The UFC has also confirmed that Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington will square off for the UFC interim welterweight championship.

The match will be held at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9, rather than the initially reported date of May 12 at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.