Dana White: I don’t know if Conor will ever fight again

UFC president Dana White admits that Conor McGregor’s UFC career may be over after he was arrested and charged following his alleged attack on a UFC bus.

McGregor was charged with assault and criminal mischief in New York over Thursday’s attack on a bus which left two fellow fighters unable to compete due to injuries.

Here's Conor McGregor's mugshot. Somebody put this on a shirt ASAP. pic.twitter.com/OwaH9skoyb — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) April 6, 2018

The incident happened shortly after the finish of UFC 223 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. McGregor and his posse stormed the arena in an attempt to find Khabib Nurmagomedov, following an earlier heated altercation between Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s close friend and teammate Artem Lobov.

They found Nurmagomedov on a bus about to leave the venue, and a fired-up McGregor proceeded to throw a dolley through one of the windows, which immediately shattered and caused injuries to both Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, who were also on the bus.

An unforgettable moment in time.#UFC223 Embedded Episode 5 has arrived. pic.twitter.com/SDwu5y2S3E — UFC (@ufc) April 7, 2018

Those injuries – which included cuts and lacerations to Chiesa’s face and multiple abrasions to Borg’s eye – were serious enough to force both fighters off the UFC 223 card.

Artem Lobov was also pulled off the card for his involvement in the incident.

McGregor did not enter a plea during his court appearance and posted bail set at $50,000, ahead of his next hearing on June 14.

He will be allowed to fly home after the authorities decided not to seize his passport.

The incident has led to calls for McGregor to be banned from the sport, and while White would not confirm such an action, he did not rule it out either.

“I don’t know [if he’ll fight again],” White told ESPN on Friday. “I honestly don’t know the answer to that question.”

“The one thing, this thing is so crazy, you know he’s being arraigned right now and dealing with what he has to deal with, we’re dealing with this fight, next week we’re gonna go home and figure out how this whole thing plays out, you know it’s a very unique situation that we’re in, it’s never happened in almost 20 years of doing this, so, we’ll see.”

In a series of text messages to White, McGregor said he was sorry about injuring other fighters on the bus, but said that what he did “had to be done”.

“Most of the things [in the text messages] I would rather not say, and probably can’t say, on TV,” White said.

Nurmagomedov’s head coach Javier Mendez said the incident was totally unacceptable.

“If you attack a bus with innocent people on there who have nothing to do with anything (it’s wrong),” he said. “If your beef is with the fighter, then be a fighter. Have it out with him.

“But attack a bus, to throw dangerous objects at a bus and hurt business bystanders. Bro, that’s not acceptable in any country. In any language or land, it’s not acceptable.

“He’s got to remember too; you’re a professional,” Mendez added. “Kids are watching you and people are watching how your behaviour is.

“Personally speaking, I think Conor has got a lot of demons he’s got to exorcise because of this.”