UFC 223 main event finally set

Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223 after a dramatic last-gasp reshuffle of the card.

This weekend’s event in Brooklyn has proved to be a major headache for the UFC after Conor McGregor’s alleged involvement in the van attack at Thursday’s media day caused three fights to be called off.

Then original headliner Max Holloway was pulled from the lightweight title showdown against Nurmagomedov after the athletic commission ruled that it would be dangerous for him to make weight for the bout. The featherweight champion had been a last-minute replacement himself for the injured Tony Ferguson.

WOW what a week. Thank you Ragin Al for demanding this fight and thank u Khabib for being willing to fight ANYONE all week!!! pic.twitter.com/oDqC30FdES — Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2018

The UFC initially tried to pit Nurmagomedov against ex-lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The American was available after his schedule contest with Michael Chiesa was called off when the latter was injured in the McGregor incident.

But Pettis failed to make the weight and Iaquinta was drafted in as yet another replacement.

Iaquinta is on a five-fight winning streak, yet hasn’t fought in a year, amidst contract disputes with the UFC.

In another twist, only the unbeaten Nurmagomedov will be able to win the vacant lightweight belt though, with Iaquinta above the weight limit required to claim the belt – available after McGregor was stripped of the gold.