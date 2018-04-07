McGregor bailed after court appearance

Conor McGregor has been released on bail after appearing in court charged with assault and criminal mischief.

The former two-weight UFC champion appeared at Brooklyn Criminal Court on Friday after an incident at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center 24 hours earlier to promote UFC 223.

McGregor was among a group accused of vandalising a bus containing rival fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will bid to succeed McGregor as UFC lightweight champion this weekend.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor: I hope he's going to fix his problem. We have to fix our problem inside or outside the cage. — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 6, 2018

The Irishman did not enter a plea during his court appearance and posted bail set at $50,000, ahead of his next hearing on June 14.

McGregor had handed himself into police on Thursday night after the incident left several fighters with injuries. Both Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were forced to withdraw from UFC 223 with facial cuts and an eye injury respectively.

Another fighter, Artem Lobov – who was among McGregor’s group – was also removed from the bill because of his alleged involvement.

“The organisation deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow,” the UFC said.