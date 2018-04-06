McGregor hands himself over to police after attack

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is in police custody in New York after instigating a backstage melee after a news conference for UFC223.

According to NBC 4 in New York, McGregor is expected to face several assault-related charges after video footage surfaced showing him throw a hand truck at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least one scheduled to compete on Saturday.

yoooooo… first time seeing this one. Conor has legit lost his mind. pic.twitter.com/XcLFd2FIMo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 5, 2018

The video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center. He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.

McGregor hasn’t fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday’s fights.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, “You’ll strip me of nothing.”

McGregor last fought at all in a boxing match he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26, 2017.

The popular Irishman is tight with UFC223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.

Lobov was yanked from the card and the fight status of Michael Chiesa was unclear after he was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack. Chiesa is scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis.