Khabib: Let me fight McGregor

Conor McGregor’s crazy rampage at the Barclays Center on Thursday has resulted in numerous repercussions.

New York police are apparently looking for the Irishman in order to question him about the damage he caused to a UFC bus after he threw a dolly at the vehicle and smashed the window.

The attack reportedly resulted in an injury to fighter Michael Chiesa and a UFC staff member.

The incident also saw the fight between Artem Lobov and Alex Caceras pulled from the UFC 223 card after Dana White said that the Russian had been among the group of men accompanying McGregor.

Conor McGregor proved today that:

1. He’s crazy.😳

2. He’s a loyal friend.❤️

3. He’s willing to fly overseas to fight for his friend.✈️🌎

4. He’s better off in the WWE then UFC.👊🏼

5. Did I mention he’s crazy?🧐 pic.twitter.com/JnYitbTch1 — Dan Fleyshman (@DanFleyshman) April 5, 2018

McGregor’s action’s apparently stem from a heated confrontation between the Irishman’s friend Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov at a Brooklyn hotel earlier this week.

The Notorious apparently flew into New York just to defend the honour of Lobov following the spat, which saw Nurmagomedov put his hand around the back of Lobov’s neck.

Speaking after the events in New York, the Russian, who will take on Max Holloway on Saturday for the lightweight belt stripped from McGregor earlier this week, was not too impressed by the Irishman’s antics.

“I am laughing inside,” Nurmagomedov said. “You broke window? Why? Come inside. You know UFC don’t let you come inside. If you real gangster why don’t you come inside?

“This is big history gangster place. Brooklyn. You want to talk to me? Send me location. We have to talk? I am gonna come, no problem.

“I grew up like this. I don’t grow up throwing chairs at window. This is not my bus.”

As for punishment, Khabib said that he just wanted to meet McGregor in the Octagon.

“To be honest, I don’t want him to go to jail,” Nurmagomedov said. “We have to fight. If we have to fight, let’s fight. Send me location. Please, we have to fix this. Me and you. One-on-one. You want 10-on-10? OK.

“I give his whole team slap and no one say anything. He come with media, with cameras when I’m alone. Of course I want to go outside but they don’t let me leave the bus. He knows this.

“They don’t do nothing. I’m here.”