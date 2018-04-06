Police looking for Conor McGregor after UFC 223 attack

Conor McGregor made a surprise appearance in New York on Thursday for UFC 223 fight week, and it didn’t take long for things to get out of hand.

McGregor and his entourage made an unexpected appearance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn following UFC 223 media day.

He was briefly seen arriving before rushing into an elevator with his team.

Then, McGregor and some members of his team were captured vandalizing a bus carrying fighters who were set to be transported to the hotel.

Michael Chiesa was injured during the altercation, ending up with a laceration to his forehead.

Conor McGregor is making his presence felt here in NYC. Felice Herrig just posted this clip of him on IG going a little wild. 😱 pic.twitter.com/arvUJF1pV2 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 5, 2018

Chiesa’s coach, Rick Little, said that Chiesa was injured by shattered glass, and that McGregor was “looking for Khabib” Nurmagomedov.

“Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in looking for Khabib,” Little said. “A million security guards had to restrain him. Mike’s cut up now. He’s got marks on him, for sure. I don’t think too serious. Everything happened so fast, it was just like we got jumped.”

McGregor than apparently fled the scene along with his entourage.

The incidents follow yesterday’s announcement by UFC president Dana White that McGregor will be stripped of his lightweight title – a decision that prompted a furious response from McGregor on Twitter and appears to have led him to decide to make the trip to New York to re-announce his presence on the UFC stage in explosive fashion.

Speaking after the melee to reporters, White said: “This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company, and there is a warrant out for Conor McGregor’s arrest.”

“They’re looking for him right now. His plane cannot take off, he cannot leave the state of New York with this warrant. He’ll be grounded, and I’m assuming eventually if they don’t catch him, he’ll turn himself in. You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief and this was a real bad career move for him.”

It also earned him a lot of criticism from fans and other MMA figures.

For someone talking about how much money he wants to fight again, showing up and trying to scrap for free seems like a poor business move. Especially if your license is revoked in the process… or is that a part of the plan? 😏😉 — Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) April 5, 2018

Ground plane…..

Take in custody….

Escort to arena on Saturday night to make him fight Khabib…..

That’s true punishment! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 5, 2018

Dana hit the nail on the head what kind of example is this to any kid, especially with a country that is now so invested in the sport. What a disgrace https://t.co/OVnnnsBDaA — Joe Duffy (@Duffy_MMA) April 5, 2018