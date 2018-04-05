McGregor ruled out of UFC 223 for business reasons

According to Conor McGregor’s agent, the Irishman was not considered as a replacement for Tony Ferguson at UFC 223 as that would not have made sense on a commercial level.

Tony Ferguson withdrew from UFC 223 on Sunday due to a knee injury suffered while marketing the event and Max Holloway has been confirmed as his replacement to face Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was not considered.

UFC president Dana White said they did not want to throw McGregor in because they would “want to have the right amount of time” to promote the fight.

McGregor’s manager, Audie Attar, confirmed that the call had very little to do with fighting and titles and more to do with profits and bottom lines.

“I don’t think the UFC would risk throwing him in on a weeks’ notice,” Attar said.

“That’s a lot of money. That’s their biggest asset in the UFC.

“At the end of the day, I respect that. I get that. That’s another thing I heard Dana [White] say and I respect that. At the end of the day, it makes complete business sense.”

Attar went on to add that his man would be seen in the octagon sooner rather than later – silencing rumours of an early retirement.

“Conor’s been training from the beginning of the year, he’s made that known publicly,” Attar continued.

“All these other rumors and people saying ‘oh he never fights again or will he ever fight again’. Dude’s an ultra-competitor and he’s not done writing his own story.

“When is that? I don’t know. What I can tell you is things are heating up and as you see by his own social media, he’s staying ready.”

McGregor is expected to face the winner of Holloway and Nurmagomedov sometime in September.