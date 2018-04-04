Ferguson furious after being stripped of interim title

Tony Ferguson believes the UFC have acted unfairly in stripping him of the interim lightweight title after he pulled out of his clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On Sunday it was confirmed that Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov was off for the fourth time.

The pair were due to fight for the real lightweight belt, which Conor McGregor is currently in possession of.

Prior to injuring his knee in a freak accident on set while promoting the event, Ferguson was the interim lightweight champion.

However, with Max Holloway now stepping up to face Nurmagomedov, Ferguson has been stripped of his status as interim champion and will return to the lightweight stables.

Needless to say, he isn’t impressed with the UFC’s decision.

“I haven’t spoken with the UFC yet about what’s next,” Ferguson said.

“So when I saw what was in the [ESPN] interview, it shocked me, man, it hurt me even more. It was something I couldn’t control with this injury.

“I mean seriously, there is a precedent for having a fight for a ‘real’ title and keeping an ‘interim’ title intact. They just did that with Robert Whittaker last year.

“You shouldn’t strip a champion due to a freak injury that happened during a UFC-obligated media event.”

It’s expected that the winner of the fight between Holloway and Nurmagomedov will meet with Conor McGregor.