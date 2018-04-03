Khabib: Holloway a surprise stand-in

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken about his surprise following news that his planned fight against Tony Ferguson at UFC 223 fell through for a fourth time, and that he would be taking on featherweight champion Max Holloway instead.

Interim champion Ferguson and the No. 2-ranked Nurmagomedov had been scheduled to finally get together on Saturday in New York, but the fight was called off on Sunday after Ferguson injured his knee while doing media work ahead of the bout.

As the news broke on April Fool’s day, Nurmagomedov initially thought it was a joke.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Nurmagomedov said: “Yesterday after training we were going to go home, going to hotel to relax and my brother, Ali, told me he’s out.”

“I can’t believe how he’s out. Everything is finished. Hard training is finished.

“I think because first April. I think maybe this guy is joking like always because I didn’t like this first April joke.”

With the UFC frantically searching for a replacement, Nurmagomedov said his thoughts immediately turned to lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

“I told first, ‘Hey. Where is this Burger King? Take this Burger King here. I need this guy because he put tweet couple weeks ago saying, ‘Stay Ready’. Now where’s this guy?’” Nurmagomedov said.

Still, the Russian admitted his surprise when the UFC offered him featherweight champion Max Holloway as a replacement.

“I don’t think about Max Holloway,” Nurmagomedov said. “I think about maybe [Dustin] Poirier, [Eddie] Alvarez because Poirier fights like next week. I think about maybe like [Michael] Chiesa or [Paul] Felder, [Al] Iaquinta, [Anthony] Pettis, somebody because these guys fight with me on the same night. But they called me and said, ‘Hey. Max Holloway.’”

After being reassured that the fight would still be for lightweight title, Nurmagomedov then turned his attention to the Hawaiian, a fighter he has the ultimate regard for.

“I respect him. Aloha, Max. He champion for a reason in 145,” he added.