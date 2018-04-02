White will ‘never’ book Ferguson vs Khabib again

After the lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was scrapped for the fourth time on Sunday, Dana White said he would never arrange a match-up between the two again.

Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson has been booked four times for December 11, 2015, April 16, 2016, March 4, 2017, and April 7, 2018. None of these bouts have materialized due to various injuries suffered by both fighters.

The two were supposed to lock horns this coming weekend for Conor McGregor’s lightweight belt however Ferguson claims he tore a ligament in his knee while on a studio set fulfilling media obligations for the event on Sunday and is now unable to compete.

White, the UFC president, seems to have run out of patience.

“Hell no!” White told ESPN if he would try to reschedule the match up again. “I’m never making that fight ever again. Ever.”

That lack of sympathy shown by White has been prevalent elsewhere since the news broke.

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to state how little he thought of both athletes.

“Lol these guys cant event make it to war,” he wrote on Twitter.

While John Kavanagh, McGregor’s coach, referenced an article he wrote months ago which stated that he saw the fight ‘falling apart’.

Anyway, Holloway vs Nurmagomedov should be interesting to say the least.