Lesnar ‘obviously wants’ a UFC return

Brock Lesnar will eventually make his return to UFC, according to his on-screen WWE manager Paul Heyman.

There has been speculation for several months that former UFC heavyweight champion Lesnar is being lined up to compete again in the Octagon.

UFC president Dana White posted a picture on social media last month alongside the 40-year-old, whose WWE contract is rumoured to be expiring next month.

And Heyman is convinced that Lesnar will go in the opposite direction to Ronda Rousey and make the switch from WWE to UFC.

Heyman said: “I don’t think it’s any secret that Brock is looking to get back into the Octagon. He is obviously eyeballing another fight in UFC. There’s no secret.

“He’s posing for pictures with Dana White wearing a UFC shirt in the UFC offices in Las Vegas. That’s not a negotiating tactic, Brock Lesnar wants to compete inside of the Octagon.

“Now, when will it take place, against who and where? These are just details. The big question has always been ‘are you willing to do this?’ And it’s pretty apparent that Brock Lesnar is.”

Lesnar hasn’t competed in MMA since UFC 200 after testing positive for banned substances. He would still need to serve the remainder of a drugs ban before he was able to fight again.