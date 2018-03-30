Rousey: No regrets over UFC career

Ronda Rousey insists she has no regrets at leaving her UFC career behind after moving to the WWE.

Rousey is yet to formally announce her retirement from MMA, but the former women’s bantamweight champion is not expected to enter the Octagon again.

After back-to-back defeats to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Rousey took more than a year to mull over her future, before eventually deciding to pen a contract with WWE.

But after paving the way for a conveyor belt of women to compete in UFC, Rousey says she can reflect proudly on her fighting career.

"Those who say I can't dare me to be great." Words to live by for @RondaRousey… pic.twitter.com/117mGG9gfm — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2018

“Judo and MMA, there were times when the process was fun, and then there were times when it got to be where only the results were fun, and then there’s time when things just ran their course. You fall in love and you fall out of love and you find a new love,” Rousey told ESPN.

“There was a while when I was just looking for an honorable way out because I felt satisfied, like I proved everything that I needed to prove, but I didn’t feel like everybody else felt that way. I wasn’t sure if the women’s division could survive without me. So I felt obligated to do more than I actually wanted to.

“I also feel that everything happens for a reason. I have no regrets and I’m still happy that I fulfilled those obligations. I really do feel like the women’s division can hold its own now. And I’m proud of all the work that I did there and I don’t need anyone else’s approval to be proud of myself.”