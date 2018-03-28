Edgar dismisses concern about quick Octagon return

It’s just three weeks since former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar was stopped for the first time in his MMA career by Brian Ortega at UFC 222, but the UFC star will be back in the Octagon on April 21 when he takes on Cub Swanson.

Edgar, who was floored by an elbow and a vicious uppercut from Ortega, has signed on for a rematch with Swanson at UFC Fight Night 128 while dismissing concerns at such a quick turnaround.

Speaking to the MMA Hour, the 11-year UFC veteran said: “I’m excited to get in there. I know I’m getting some flack from people on whether I’m taking this fight too soon or not, and that’s fine.

“It’s part of it. I know what I’m putting on the line here and I feel comfortable doing it, so I’m ready to prove people wrong again.”

Edgar said that he didn’t suffer a concussion during his loss to Ortega and sought the advice of his coaches, friends, and family before accepting the fight.

“It’s not like I got turned off in there. Like I said, I was pretty with it afterward. I kind of knew what put me down. Even in the hotel room, I didn’t really have a headache or anything. I think I’ve left training with worse headaches than I had on March 3rd.”

Nevertheless, the Nevada State Athletic Commission gave Edgar a medical suspension after the fight that specifies he’s to have no contact until April 3.

This led Edgar to clarify in a tweet that he’s getting around that by avoiding head shots in training.

In an interview I did this week i said I have been sparring. I just want to clarify that the sparring I've been doing did not include head shots and has been technical drilling sessions. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) March 28, 2018

The fight will be a repeat of the 36-year old’s first bout with Swanson at UFC Fight Night 57 in 2014, which saw Edgar submit Swanson with a neck crank with just seconds remaining.