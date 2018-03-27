Mayweather: 50-50 chance of 2018 MMA debut

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is planning on trying his hand at Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and the undefeated boxer has said there is a 50 percent chance of him making his first appearance in the octagon this year.

Many boxers, UFC fighters and members of the media have rubbished rumours of Mayweather appearing in an MMA bout.

However, on Tuesday the 41-year-old confirmed that he had started training for a potential MMA scrap and added that no one should rule out that materialising in 2018.

“I started training already,” said Mayweather.

“Not the physical part, just the endurance part. I’m thinking about fighting in MMA. I’ve thought about it. I started training in Miami. I look forward to fighting probably at the end of the year.

“We don’t know. Right now it’s 50/50, it’s not 100 percent but I’ve already started training. I really don’t know yet but I’m very, very interested. We’ll just see. Everything takes time. Everything takes time.

Mayweather added that Tyron Woodley is set to be his mentor should the matter become more definite.

“Me and Woodley have spoke to each other on numerous occasions,” he continued. “

“We talked. We said we’re going to start working out, as far as he’s got a great hand game already.

“I’m going to be working with different guys in the jiu-jitsu world. My wrestling game, I’m going to be working with guys with the wrestling. My kicking game, I’m going to be working with guys for the kicking game. Before I get in the Octagon, I’ve got to be well rounded, all around the board.”

As for his promotion game… well, it seems he’ll be assuming that role.

“I know right now I’m the biggest name in MMA. Hands down, I know this. And the second biggest name is Conor McGregor.”