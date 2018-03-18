Volkov stuns Werdum in London

Alexander Volkov joined the ranks of the UFC heavyweight contenders on Saturday by knocking out former champion Fabricio Werdum in the fourth round of their bout at UFC Fight Night London.

Volkov, the former Bellator heavyweight champ, earned the biggest victory of his career at the O2 Arena and is now on a four-fight winning streak since joining the UFC.

It was not one-way traffic though as Volkov survived first and second-round takedowns by the Brazilian, while using his superior height to do some damage with strikes.

The punches began to take their toll on Werdum as the fight progressed, with the Brazilian’s wrestling efforts becoming less effective as he visibly tired.

THAT. IS. IT.@AlexDragoVolkov gets the biggest win of his career at #UFCLondon! He stops Werdum in round 4! pic.twitter.com/YMSFE7udiq — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

Things reached a climax 1:38 seconds into round four when the Russian landed some big shots as Werdum tried to force the issue, causing the referee the call a halt to the action.

Volkov is now in a strong position to face the winner of July’s heavyweight title fight between champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight belt holder Daniel Cormier.

“Of course, it was a great win,” Volkov said afterwards. “Fabricio Werdum is a legend of our sport. I am coming right now. I am waiting on a title shot. I will wait for this. I am here for this.

“It doesn’t matter who it will be. I want the title shot. Maybe Cormier, maybe Miocic. Who knows? I am here for the belt.”

In other action, local light heavyweight hope Jimi Manuwa suffered a reverse in his second fight against Jan Blachowicz, the judges scoring it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for the Pole.

Squared up at 1-1.@JanBlachowicz pulls out the unanimous decision win at #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/CRlCBmpaCT — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

The win saw Blachowicz even the score with Manuwa following his decision loss to the Londoner in 2015.