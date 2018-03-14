Rousey rules out UFC return

Former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey revealed she is happy with her move to WWE and said a return to the octagon is highly unlikely.

The former bantamweight Queen – who defended her belt a record six times – pivoted to the WWE arena after devastating back-to-back losses. Rousey appeared on the Ellen Show this week, where she was quizzed about a return to MMA.

“I think it’s just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo,” quipped the 31-year-old.

Rousey went on to to heap praise on the WWE community for making her feel part of a team.

“Pro wrestling, WWE, I kind of describe it as more like a… it’s a live TV show about a wrestling tournament where everyone does their own stunts…and that’s pretty much it,” continued the Olympic bronze medallist.

"I think the main difference is… It’s like a team. I’ve never been on a team my whole life. I was a swimmer, I was alone. I did judo, that was alone. I was a fighter, that was alone. With WWE, it’s like a big team. Everyone’s working together to try to make it as great as possible.”