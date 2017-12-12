Werdum picks Ngannou to KO Miocic

Fabricio Werdum is of the opinion that Francis Ngannou will become the new UFC heavyweight champion and he’ll be right there waiting for him when he does.

The Cameroon-born fighter has rocketed to fame after a series of knockout wins, the most recent being a devastating left hook that put former champion Alistair Overeem on the mat, lights out and toes curled in the opening round at UFC 218.

The victory earned Ngannou a title bout with current champion Stipe Miocic in January at UFC 220, where Werdum is picking the African to pull a surprise.

“Ngannou has a lot of power, but I don’t think he’s very technical," the 40-year-old told Bloody Elbow.

"However, I still believe he’ll surprise Miocic and knock him out. They both enjoy trading shots, so if Miocic doesn’t have the right strategy, that big black guy will knock him out. Ngannou is very confident and that can make a difference, if he really connects, you’re going down, as we saw with Overeem.”

But Werdum – who is a jiu-jitsu black belt – is confident he can get the better of Ngannou in the wrestling department should the two square off.

“I can already see myself submitting him, though, and becoming champion again,” continued the Brazilian, who Miocic knocked out to take away his title belt in 2016.

"That’s my goal, to have a third belt on my wall and I really do believe it’ll happen. I’m sure I’m next. I’ll be waiting for him in April or so.”

Werdum is coming off two wins over Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura.