GSP aims to retire on top

Georges St Pierre recognises his limitations but plans to eventually leave MMA for good with a title firmly in his hands.

The Canadian star made a successful return to the UFC following a four year hiatus, earning a superb submission win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217 for the middleweight belt.

While his next bout is yet to be determined, GSP is not done with the UFC but he also knows at 36-years-old, he doesn’t have many years to play with.

“The goal in this game is to retire on top, to not leave too late like a lot of guys like Muhammad Ali,” St-Pierre told MMA Junkie.

“They made the mistake of believing they were on top, but when you start to get a little bit greedy thinking that you’re special – we’re all human beings, and nobody is invisible.

“There’s no such thing as being the strongest man. When I was young, I wanted to do MMA because I wanted to be the strongest man. There’s no such thing. I realize now. Everybody can beat everybody on any given day.”

Back at gymnastics this morning with coach Pat Beauchamp… Felt a little bit rusty!! pic.twitter.com/CXjvronJoH — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) November 16, 2017

GSP took Bisping to the mat at UFC 217 and after copping some elbows to the head, managed to get on the Englishman’s back and submit him via a rear-naked choke in the third round. The victory meant a lot to the 28-fight veteran, who was advised against taking on the dangerous Bisping by his camp.

“I feel very privileged to live that moment," added GSP.

"It was a big risk, but bigger the risk, bigger the reward. Even though a lot of people in my entourage told me it was a bad idea, I always trusted my myself and I always believed I was able to do it, and I did it and I’m very proud.”