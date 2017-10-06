Cormier reacts to potential ‘Rumble’ return

UFC light-heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is not too happy about a potential Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson return to the UFC.

This week, reports revealed Johnson and his manager were going to sit down with UFC overlord Dana White and discuss a return.

The news clearly troubled Cormier, who vented on his podcast Talk & Talker about the situation.

“So here’s the thing, there’s something that’s kind of bothering me right now and it’s news that Anthony Johnson is coming out of retirement,” said Cormier.

“I feel like if he was going to retire maybe he should have stayed retired a little bit longer because when you do that, you come back this quick, it just kind of feels like ‘Oh you were mad because you lost, so you just quit’.

“It’s not even a six-month retirement. So it feels kind of like you were mad because you lost, and you kind of just quit. That’s not the way things are supposed to be, you know?”

Cormier went on to describe a scene in the changeroom where Johnson and Jon Jones shared a friendly moment together with a couple hugs.

“I’m done dude…Rumble and I have no more relationship.

“What the f**k are you so friendly with a guy in your weight class for? F**k that. The competitor in you shouldn’t allow you to be that nice to that guy. In my mind, that dude is f**king soft.”

Johnson responded via Facebook, calling Cormier ‘salty’.

WARNING: The following social media contains offensive language.

Could we be witnessing the start of a new rivalry that could eclipse the Jones v Cormier beef? Watch this space…