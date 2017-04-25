White: McGregor hits like a truck

UFC boss Dana White is not counting out a Conor McGregor win should he face Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring.

The hype train is full steam ahead as the world waits for confirmation of the boxing match between the two superstars.

Until the duo (hopefully) step into the ring, we can only speculate as to what might happen and White, having watched Mcgregor throughout his UFC history is in a good position to comment.

"At the end of the day it’s a fight," White told Snoop Dogg's GGN.

"Floyd Mayweather is 40-years-old; Conor McGregor is 27. Conor's a big dude. Floyd has trouble with southpaws; Conor McGregor is a southpaw. And Conor McGregor hits like a truck. When he hits you, you know it.

"So, in no way, shape or form am I saying Conor McGregor wins this fight. I don't know. But it's more interesting than people think it is.

"I promise you Conor McGregor will hit him. When they fight (Mayweather) will get hit, and it will be interesting to see what happens."