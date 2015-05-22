Trio to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Blatnick will be inducted as a UFC Hall of Fame Contributor in recognition of his days as a commentator and as commissioner from 1998 to 2001.

Blatnick is widely credited for coining the term 'mixed martial arts' and also drew up the rules for the sport during his tenure as commissioner.

Prior to joining the UFC, Blatnick was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1982 and underwent life-saving surgery and chemotherapy. Unbelievably, he went on to win the super-heavyweight Greco-Roman wrestling gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984 and became an inspiration for cancer patients all over the world.

Lori Blatnick, Jeff's widow, will accept his induction on his behalf as he passed away at the age of 55 in October 2012.

"Jeff Blatnick is a name that newer fans may not be familiar with, but this guy was a huge part on the UFC’s development in the 1990s," UFC president Dana White told reporters.

"He pushed for greater regulation, unified rules and – because he was an Olympic gold medalist in wrestling – he had credibility with everyone in the sport. It is our honor to recognize his huge contributions to the UFC by inducting him into the UFC Hall of Fame."

Joining Blatnick in the Hall of Fame will be Hughes and Trigg, who will be inducted in this year's Contributor and Fight categories respectively.

Hughes and Trigg's rematch at UFC 52 in April 2005 in Las Vegas is widely regarded as one of the best fights in history due to the intense rivalry between the competitors.

The 41-year-old Hughes, who was the UFC welterweight champion at the time, won in just under four minutes during their first meeting in 2003. Hughes, who will now be a two-time UFC Hall of Famer, triumphed once again during the rematch in 2005 as he made Trigg submit just over four minutes into the first round via a rear-naked choke.

"This is a great honor. Every great fight has a winner and a loser, but I am very proud that, 10 years on, people still ask me about this fight," Trigg said. "I may not have won the UFC title that night, but this goes some way to make up for that."

White added: "I’ve said it a million times over the last 10 years, Hughes vs Trigg II is one of my favorite fights ever. In four minutes five seconds, it showed everything that is great about the UFC."