Henderson: Aldo will beat McGregor

UFC welterweight fighter Benson Henderson has backed reigning featherweight champion Jose Aldo to defeat interim title holder Conor McGregor at their unification bout at UFC 194.

Aldo and McGregor were due to face off at UFC 189 in July, but Aldo was forced to withdraw due to a rib injury. As a result, McGregor fought – and beat – Chad Mendes to claim the interim belt.

After much fanfare, the pair will now do battle in the Octagon on December 12 in Las Vegas in a much-anticipated bout.

Henderson has acknowledged that McGregor will be a tough competitor, but he feels as if the Irishman doesn’t have what it takes to dethrone Aldo as champion.

“I think the only way anybody at 145 is gonna beat Jose Aldo in the next 5 years, is if they catch him while he's sleeping in bed,” Henderson told MMA Digest. “So I gotta go with Jose Aldo. Conor's tough, you know, he does a good job, and he brings a lot of hype behind him, but I gotta go with Jose Aldo.”

Henderson also had some words of encouragement for Ronda Rousey following her shocking loss to Holly Holm in their bantamweight title fight at UFC 193 on November 15.

The 32-year-old also said that he can relate to what Rousey is currently going through as he lost his lightweight title to Anthony Pettis at UFC 164 in August 2013.

“There's not many guys who know what it feels like to lose a UFC belt,” he said. “I am one of the few guys – it sucks. So I definitely feel her (Rousey's) pain and I have no doubts that she will bounce back and prove her greatness.”