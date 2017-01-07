Nunes considering two-weight champion bid

Amanda Nunes could follow in the footsteps of Conor McGregor by attempting to become a two-weight UFC champion.

The devastating 48-second beating handed out by Nunes to Ronda Rousey last weekend has put the spotlight on what lies in store next for the women’s bantamweight champion.

If Rousey had triumphed at UFC 207, it looked certain that she would have been pitted in a rematch against Holly Holm – the fighter who ended her unbeaten record in November 2015.

I speak, life responds, I feel and with that feeling, I become able to accomplish all pic.twitter.com/qooBo34T3r — Amanda?Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 6, 2017

Holm is competing for the inaugural featherweight title at UFC 208 next month, with the American a heavy favourite to get the better of the unranked Germaine de Randamie.

But with major question marks now over whether Rousey will ever compete again, Nunes is open to the idea of coming up against Holm in her next outing and facing the chance to become a two-weight champion.

"I really look forward to this 145-pound belt," Nunes told TMZ Sports.

"Maybe I'll go up to fight for the 145-pound belt. We'll see. Maybe I'm going to have two belts like Conor McGregor."

Nunes would become the first woman to achieve that feat and only the second fighter in UFC history after McGregor secured two titles last November.