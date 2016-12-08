Conor McGregor attempts to dodge hefty NSAC fine

Conor McGregor has filed a petition for judicial review in the hope of avoiding a fine and hours of community service from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

The NSAC fined the Irishman $150 000 and 50 hours of community service following the water bottle throwing incident during a UFC 202 press conference with Nate Diaz.

However, according to the Clark County civil court records, the UFC first two-division champion has filed a petition for judicial review, naming Bob Bennett the NSAC executive director and the NSAC itself as respondents.

A hearing date is yet to be announced.