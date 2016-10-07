Diaz warned by USADA for using vape pen

Nate Diaz has been given a slap on the wrist by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for publicly using a vape pen at the post-fight press conference at UFC 202 in August.

Diaz had just finished fighting McGregor in a gruelling fight that went the distance and lost via majority decision.

Even though Diaz used the vape pen while answering questions, USADA confirmed that the Stockton native will not face any disciplinary action.

Diaz “has admitted using a prohibited substance during the in-competition period and has accepted a public warning for his policy violation,” a press release on USADA’s website said.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has also said that they will not take action against Diaz as he already took an in-competition drug test.

The vape pen Diaz used contained cannabidiol, also known as CBD oil, which is one of the 113 cannabinoids found in cannabis. CBD is used in the treatment of schizophrenia, epilepsy and other conditions.

Despite using cannabidiol in the six-hour period after the fight that is still considered to be “in-competition”, USADA opted not to proceed with any further action as he “mistakenly believed that the in-competition period ended after he provided a post-bout sample to USADA”.

“In addition, the in-competition urine and blood samples provided by Diaz before his admitted use were analyzed and reported as negative for all prohibited substances, including Cannabinoids,” the release added. “Based on these circumstances, USADA determined that a public warning was an appropriate response to Diaz’s use of a specified substance during the in-competition period.”