Aldo wants UFC contract terminated

Interim UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has said that he wants his contract with the promotion terminated.

Aldo made the decision after being snubbed for a rematch with reigning featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Aldo was promised a title unification fight against McGregor, but instead, the Irishman will take on lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 in New York in November.

“After all of this, I see I can’t trust a single word from president Dana White and that the person in charge of the event now is Conor McGregor,” Aldo said. “Since I’m not here to be McGregor’s employer, I ask for my contract with the UFC to be terminated.

“When they suggested the fight against Frankie Edgar, Dana said the winner of this fight would either be McGregor’s challenger or have the linear belt, because if he didn’t return to the featherweight division after the Nate Diaz rematch he’d lose the belt.

“After so many times being lied to, I don’t feel motivated to fight in the UFC anymore.”

Aldo said that he was eager to avenge his 13-second loss to McGregor at UFC 194 last December or if McGregor gave up the title belt, he wanted to put the undisputed title on the line against Max Holloway or Anthony Pettis.

“So we waited, until Dana said publicly that he wanted this fight with McGregor to happen,” Aldo said. “We were expecting it to happen: Either I’d have my rematch to unify the featherweight belt or I’d get my belt back fighting (Max) Holloway or (Anthony) Pettis, considering that, according to what Dana himself had been saying all along, Conor couldn’t keep both belts.

“But, to my surprise, I found out last night about the fight between McGregor and Eddie Alvarez, who’d also been denied by Dana himself last week and, to make matters worse, he’d keep the featherweight belt, being able to get two belts simultaneously.”

The Brazilian also brought to light the fact that he wanted to fight for the lightweight title when Pettis was champion, but was shot down as he already held the featherweight title.

“I understand (McGregor) is a big draw, but there’s a limit in which this is no longer a sport and it’s a circus,” Aldo said. “I don’t want any type of fight with the UFC. The only thing I want is to move on with my life and that they move on with theirs.”

Aldo also appeared in Combate’s weekly news program “Reviste”, where he reiterated his desire to leave the UFC.

“It’s not about money for me,” Aldo said. “I can’t take it anymore. I’ve reached my limit. It’s not about the circus or anything (White) might do. I don’t know, for me, if he likes me – like he’s said he likes me and my family – I just ask that he lets me go normally. I don’t want to fight. I want to walk out the same way I walked in.

“I think the UFC never gave me anything, or WEC. Everything I earned. Everything was thanks to my efforts, my family’s, my team’s, ‘Dede,’ they helped me get there. In no moment did they give me anything. I earned it with my own merit, and I gave them a lot more than they gave me. So I just want them to release me from my contract.

“I don’t want to fight anymore. What if they offer me millions? They can keep them, I don’t want it. Pardon the expression, but I’m not a whore, to sell myself. I’m a man. My dad made me this way. So that’s all I want.”