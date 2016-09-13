Cerrone eager to find replacement for UFC 205

Donald Cerrone is on the hunt for a new opponent to face at UFC 205 in New York in November after Robbie Lawler withdrew from their bout.

It is unclear why Lawler withdrew, but reports suggest that he still needed more time to prepare after he lost his welterweight title to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201 in July.

Upon hearing that Lawler had pulled out, Cerrone admitted that he was highly disappointed as it put his participation in the event in jeopardy.

“If I was to step aside, a little piece of fan died in me died, like – ‘Damn, that’s a fight that I would love to watch,’” Cerrone said. “But you know, he said he’s got some (expletive) going on. Wanted to let his head heal a little bit more from the knockout he just had. I can’t make him fight, so I was just like, ‘All right, thanks for giving me nine weeks to find somebody hopefully.’

“He’s still a friend of mine. He’s still one of the good guys. Something must be off. Robbie is not the kind of guy that just doesn’t show up to fight. He’s one of the last dying breeds. Something must really be an issue – I don’t know what it is.”

“I mean, Robbie, what a stud. That’s a fighter’s fights for sure. He’s going to stand in the middle of the octagon and throw down, so just the thought of it was so fun. But Madison Square Garden, I want to do that, make history. It’s going to be so fun.”

With Lawler out of the picture, Cerrone has hinted that he may look to take on current lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden.

Even if that doesn’t work out, Cerrone is open to fighting anyone as he is determined to be part of the UFC’s event in New York.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Cerrone said. “I guess now I can start rallying for Eddie Alvarez (lightweight champion) again. I don’t know, man. I’ll fight anybody, I really don’t care, to be honest with you. That was a big fight, I was excited about it. But hey, I just want to fight.

“I just want to go out there and have a good time. It’s what I do. So I’m going to tell (UFC President) Dana (White) I’ll fight anybody, it doesn’t matter to me, and then maybe I can get on (UFC) 206 before the end of the year before we close this (expletive) out, so… That’d be nice. Seven weeks apart, it’d be all right.”

Cerrone has won all three of his fights since moving up from the lightweight division to the welterweight division. But, he is willing to come back down to the 155-pound limit once again if he is given the green light to face Alvarez.

“I don’t know what the (expletive) I’m doing, to be honest with you,” Cerrone said. “Who knows? Maybe I’ll go back to 155, fight Eddie. I wish they’d just let that happen. I wish they’d just sign the deal. They need a big fight now for New York. Who else is on there? This is all top secret still. I have no clue.”