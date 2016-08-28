Weidman medically cleared to return

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has been given the green light to compete in the Octagon once again after undergoing neck surgery in June.

Weidman lost his middleweight title to Luke Rockhold at UFC 194 in December last year and had an opportunity to get it back at UFC 199 in June, but he was forced to pull out of the bout due to the injury he sustained.

Michael Bisping was called up as Weidman’s replacement and went on to knock out Rockhold in the first round to become the first-ever British UFC champion.

With Weidman having been cleared, he is now determined to make sure he stays healthy ahead of UFC 205 in New York in November.

“I’ve been healthy for the past four weeks, I got completely cleared by the doctor, the surgeon who did the work,” Weidman told MMAjunkie. “So I’ll be ready for UFC 205 easy. I’ll even be ready for someone drops out of that England fight (UFC 204) and jump in there.”

The 32-year-old is eager to face Rockhold in a rematch at UFC 205, but should that not happen, he is open to going up against anyone in order to take one step closer to getting another title shot.

”I would want Luke Rockhold in a rematch in Madison Square Garden, but I don’t think that’s going to happen” Weidman said. ”I’m seeing people wanting to see me versus Yoel. I’ll take whatever fight. I’ve got to be a little bit selfish since this is the first event in New York. Whatever the biggest fight is, I’ll take it. That’s what I want.”