McGregor: Trilogy will be on my terms

Conor McGregor, who avenged his defeat to Nate Diaz with a majority decision victory in their bout at UFC 202 in Las Vegas on Saturday night, said he is open to a rematch but this time on his terms.

In March, McGregor was defeated by Diaz in a welterweight bout via a second round rear-naked choke stoppage, but gained his revenge in an action-packed fight on Saturday night to claim a closely contested victory could have gone either way. In the end, the judges called it 48-47, 47-47, 48-47 in McGregor’s favour.

Conor McGregor wants a 3rd fight, but the featherweight champion wants Nate Diaz to come down to 155 lbs. pic.twitter.com/552cNsru01 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2016

Afterwards, McGregor (20-3) immediately challenged Diaz (20-11) to a third fight but this time, he wants him to come down in weight to face him in the lightweight division.

“Surprise, surprise! The king is back!” McGregor said. “If you want this trilogy, it’s on my terms. I came up to 170, now you’ll come back to 155 and we’ll finish what we’ve started. I knew what I had to do this time around and I did it.”

The Irishman said he was patient and picked his time when to attack his opponent.

“I could have gone in there and pressed, but I was patient,” McGregor said.

Diaz, who seemed to get stronger as the fight progressed from later in the second round, said things went according to plan in the fight.

“I knew he would have success early,” Diaz said. “Just as I expected, he was going to slow down and I was going to speed up.”

“I came here to fight. I want No. 3, I gave him No. 2, so let’s do it,” Diaz added.

