Holm coach: Tate should be first defence

Holly Holm's coach Mike Winklejohn says her first title defence should be against Miesha Tate, not Ronda Rousey.

Winklejohn has been in Holm's corner since day one, and believes her knockout victory over Rousey at UFC 193 in Australia was one of the finest wins ever in MMA.

"It was the best moment of my coaching career. I have been working with Holly for 17 years, she’s very close with my family, I taught her to throw her first punch so to see her win was a big moment for me," Winklejohn told James Edwards of MMA Latest.

The coach also offered his opinion on the scuffle between Holm and Rousey at the pre-fight weigh in, saying the way in which Holm dealt with that confrontation was key to her victory in the ring.

"You know I think you could see some nerves on Ronda’s side, Ronda likes to intimidate her opponents and I think that’s what she was trying to do she was trying to get the upper hand mentally, but Holly won the fight, not just physically but mentally also."

Talk of a rematch between Holm and Rousey started almost immediately after the fight, but Winklejohn would rather see the new champion take on Miesha Tate.

"It will be a long road back for Ronda, I think she needs to get a lot of gym time in and really focus on her boxing skills because she’s really missing in that area," he said.

"To be honest I don't see a rematch being much different to the first fight, I think Holly is evolving and getting even better every day so I think Holly would be very comfortable in a rematch and Holly would be victorious. In regards to who Holly should fight next, that's Holly's decision, but I think Miesha Tate deserves a chance, I think that makes the most sense."

As for Holm herself, she hinted in a recent GQ interview that Tate was on the agenda.

"We'll see what happens," she told the magazine. "Because it might be a possibility."