McGregor vs Mayweather ever more likely

A fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is looking extremely likely after the Irishman tweeted a photo of the two and Mayweather’s father confirmed that his son had been considering squaring-up with “some MMA fighter” for a while.

Mayweather hinted last week he may be tempted into a return to the ring but only for a “nine-figure payday”.

Thereafter, The Sun broke a story that contained quotes from an anonymous source within Mayweather’s camp stating that the super-fight was to be announced publicly in the very near future.

Similarly, comments made by Mayweather’s father, Floyd Senior, on Saturday appeared to suggest that talks between the pair were already at a very advanced stage.

“I’m very sure he’ll [Floyd Mayweather Jr] be fighting when it’s time,” Mayweather Senior said to EsNews.

“He told me he was going to take another fight against some MMA fighter. We don’t care about that man, we’ll beat the hell out of that man.

“I haven’t seen the guy but all I got to do is take a good look at him and I can tell you my son can whoop him. He’s dead. He’s a dead man.

“I thought that’s what they’re going to do. I don’t know when it’s going to come round but it will be pretty soon. It won’t be that long.”

On Sunday, McGregor tweeted a photo of the two fighters staring each other down.

The bout, should it materialise, would be the richest in boxing history. Mayweather is believed to be set to earn $100 million, while McGregor will most likely take home $7 million.