Dos Anjos to defend title on July 7

UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will defend his title against Eddie Alvarez at UFC Fight Night 90 in Las Vegas on July 7.

Dos Anjos was supposed to be involved in a title fight against featherweight champion Conor McGregor at UFC 196 last month, but he pulled out of the bout after breaking his foot.

Nate Diaz filled in for Dos Anjos and ended McGregor’s unbeaten run in the UFC by making him submit in the second round.

Instead of being given the opportunity to face the Irishman, who will face Diaz in a rematch at UFC 200 on July 9, Dos Anjos will go up against Alvarez, who is on a two-fight winning streak and most recently defeated former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis via split decision at UFC Fight Night 81.

Dos Anjos meanwhile will go into his fight against Alvarez having defended his title against Donald Cerrone, who he knocked out in just 66 seconds at UFC on FOX 17 on December 19.