Holm’s manager defends himself

Holly Holm’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, has defended himself after UFC president Dana White lashed out at him in an interview.

White accused Fresquez of forcing Holm to fight Miesha Tate early instead of waiting for a rematch with former champion Ronda Rousey.

Tate subsequently took the title belt away from the Australian at UFC196.

“He’s an old boxing guy who thinks he’s smart, and he’s not,” White said in an ESPN interview.

“I don’t know if Holly really knows what she lost. I think she has so much faith in the people that surround her, she feels like, ‘Well, they got me this far.'”

Meanwhile, Fresquez reminded White that he is Holm’s employee and that she has the final say in who and when she fights.

“I didn’t make Holly fight Miesha,” quipped Fresquez.

“Holly is the boss. I work for her. We gave her the different options. Fight Miesha in March. Wait for Ronda in November or December. She said, ‘I don’t want to wait. I want to fight.’

“Dana hates my guts. It’s personal. How could it be my fault? Holly is the boss.”