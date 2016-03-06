McGregor poised for historic UFC purse

UFC featherweight champion Conor McGregor is set to make an historic $1 million guaranteed purse to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

The figure is the first $1 million disclosed purse in UFC history.

Of course, McGregor will be making a lot more than that, as the figure does not include pay-per-view (PPV) bonuses, sponsorship deals or any potential fight night bonuses.

McGregor reportedly made a total of $8 million for his 13-second knock-out of Jose Aldo, and he has told the media that he expects to make upwards of $10 million in total for the Diaz fight.

According to ESPN, McGregor’s total purse does not include a win bonus, however.

Diaz, meanwhile, will collect a straight $500,000 purse, regardless of how he performs.

That’s the same amount as what bantamweight champion Holly Holm will net for her fight against Miesha Tate.

Tate, though, will earn just $46,000 – though that amount will double if she beats Holm.