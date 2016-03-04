McGregor, Diaz nearly come to blows in action-packed presser

The excitement continues to build ahead of UFC 196, with Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz having to be separated after a heated face-off.

McGregor took exception to Diaz putting his fist in the Irishman’s face, and UFC chairman Dana White was forced to step in between the pair as their show of aggression got out of hand.

We just about had a fight at the presser! #UFC196 pic.twitter.com/XDoOCzDzTr — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 3, 2016

That wasn’t the only drama-filled moment at the pre-fight press conference as McGregor and Diaz, as one would expect, traded insults throughout. McGregor quickly moved to his favourite Diaz jab – making fun of the American’s comparatively miserly earnings…

Not for the first time, McGregor has had to fight a replacement after his original opponent pulled out due to injury. So who would be McGregor’s ideal opponent? That’s an easy one: himself.

“I’d love to fight myself. Imagine the numbers that would do if there was two of me.” – @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC196 https://t.co/aU8KICTB8u — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) March 3, 2016

It was endless entertainment in Las Vegas which is best summed up in this clip…

Bring on fight night!

Catch all the action of the eagerly anticipated UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz LIVE and FREE on FOX Sports Play on March 6, Sunday at 11 am HKT. Available in selected territories only.