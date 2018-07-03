By Jaimer Dela Cruz

It’s been a year since we’ve seen action from him but he’s definitely back. In less than two weeks, Manny Pacquiao will step back into the apron and looks to take the WBA Welterweight title from knockout artist Lucas Matthysse.

Viva Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Matthysse !! Fight is on July 15 Kuala Lumpur !! Senator Pacquiao looking to make history as he goes for his first WBA Belt ever !! Fight of Champions @fbeltranzanfer @steveucnlive @mannypacquiao @MikeCoppinger @ @danrafaelespn pic.twitter.com/W1zycLv5fC — Sean Gibbons (@KnuckleheadSean) June 25, 2018

Since the start of their training camp, Pacquiao has been back to his old self showing the old speed that he had before entering the politics and every sparring session he had went all the way to 12 rounds. This goes to show that he’s just willing to get back out there to bounce back from his recent set back against Jeff Horn last year at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia. We now look into the Pacman’s camp towards the big fight in Kuala Lumpur on the 15th of July.

WATCH: Manny Pacquiao during his training at Wild Card Gym in GenSan. pic.twitter.com/gVEY142PuV — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) July 3, 2018

Tale of the Tape

As the records dictate, the fighting senator has his edge over Matthysse in terms of experience as he’s been in the ring for a total of 68 times in his professional careeer. He’s won 59 out of 68 with 38 came by way of knockout. No doubt he’s a knockout artist but Matthysse is no different as his 36 wins came from knockouts while the other three came by way of decisions. Matthysse will also enjoy a two-inch reach advantage over Pacquiao.

Fighting Against the Mirror

Looking into the fighting style of Pacman and The Machine, only one can say that they look exactly the same, only Pacman has an edge when it comes to his speed. Matthysse is known to focus more on offense rather than defense.

Pacquiao does tend to lean on offense himself rather than defense as well. As a result, Pacquiao suffered a thunderous defeat over eternal rival Juan Manuel Marquez towards the end of the sixth round. He felt he could score a knockdown but Marquez connected with a sweet punch to Pacquiao’s chin which knocked him out cold. Matthysse proved that defense could be his weakness as well in his bout against Viktor Postol as he was constantly left open for counter attacks. If this will be his performance against Pacquiao, then it will be a welcome invitation for the Pacman.

A fight without Roach

This will be Manny’s first bout without his legendary mentor Freddie Roach. After 16 years of countless victories together, Pacquiao announced in a press release three months ago that he will not have Roach in his camp and opted to go with his childhood friend Buboy Fernandez. In his preparation, Pacquiao has been training like Rocky Balboa as he opted to train here rather than going outside the country.

Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind you have to convince. pic.twitter.com/4VBN30ZenK — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) June 25, 2018

His running sessions are being done on an uphill terrain with army details following them for their security. He’s been training in the rain as well as he has never been in a better shape.

He’s been flooring his sparring partners too and has never slowed down a single bit since the start of their training camp. At this rate, it only seems that the fighting senator is just ready to get back out there and win another title under his name and for his nation.