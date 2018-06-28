Floyd Mayweather spends $18 million on a watch

Are you counting the days until payday? Here’s something to make you feel even worse while you wait.

Floyd Mayweather made more money than any other athlete in the world over the last calendar year, raking in an unbelievable $285 million since June 2017.

And if there’s one thing you have to admit about Mayweather, it’s that he’s not afraid to spend it.

The retired fighter posted an Instagram video from Tokyo showing off his new watch, which he says cost – wait for it – $18 million dollars.

The watch in question is known as the ‘The Billionaire’. Made by Jacob & Co, it features 260 carats of emerald-cut diamonds.

The watch is said to be large and unwieldy when worn on a person’s wrist, but who cares about comfort and practicality when you can advertise your wealth instead?

Certainly not Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.