Wilder: ‘Coward’ Joshua avoiding me

Anthony Joshua has been branded a ‘coward’ by fellow heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua and Wilder had been in negotiations over a unification title fight before the end of the year, but those plans have now been sidelined after the WBA this week ordered Joshua to fight their mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin, or be stripped of his title.

A Povetkin fight means that a Wilder bout will now have to wait, something that left the American WBC champion unimpressed.

Wilder called Joshua out in an expletive-filled social media post, accusing the Brit of being scared to face him.

“You’re not a true champion!! You’re just a weak minded coward that’s holding hard metal. #Facts,” the tweet ended.

“All they had to do is say they were scared to fight. Period. But instead they made themselves look like what they are, not stand up guys,” he added.

“I’m so happy it’s over now I’ve done my part the world seen that so stay in England.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has rejected Wilder’s claims, saying that a contract was sent to the American several weeks ago, but nothing was ever received in return.

Meanwhile, fellow heavyweight and former IBA, WBA, and WBO champion Tyson Fury said Joshua is ‘afraid’ to fight Wilder.

“Hearn wants Joshua to get a few more fights in before he gets chinned by Wilder,” Fury said on Instagram.

“I think it will happen, but Joshua will have to have a couple of more fights to make a few quid while he can and then he will do the fight.”